James Harden dropped 48 points on the Phoenix Suns, leading the visiting Houston Rockets to a 142-116 rout Thursday night.
Chris Paul returned to the lineup after missing 14 games due to a knee injury, and finished with 11 points and ten assists in limited action.
Houston put up an astounding 90 points in the first half alone.
Per the AP:
“I thought there was something wrong with the score,” Harden said.
There wasn’t. Harden scored 23 of his 48 points in the second quarter and the Rockets put up 90 in the first half on the way to a 142-116 rout of the Phoenix Suns.
“Everybody was psyched up to get Chris back,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. “Just one of those nights where we played well offensively. … Chris played really well.”
