James Harden: ‘This is the Year. For Sure’

James Harden believes “this is the year” for the Houston Rockets.
Harden says the 2017-18 Rockets, currently holding the NBA’s top record and winners of 13 in a row, are “probably the best team” he’s been a part of.
James Harden on this season's Rockets: 'This is the year': https://t.co/gL6OZSYJim
— Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) February 28, 2018
The leading MVP candidate is thrilled with the Rockets’ play this season.
Per ESPN:
“This is the year. For sure,” Harden told ESPN on Tuesday in an exclusive interview when asked what his expectations for the Rockets are this season.
When asked how the Rockets, who are in the midst of a 13-game win streak and have the best record in the NBA at 47-13 (a half-game ahead of the Golden State Warriors), are coming together post-All-Star break, Harden couldn’t help but gush about how great the season has been and how this team is probably the best one on which he has ever played.
“The front office — [general manager] Daryl Morey and [CEO] Tad Brown — those guys did an unbelievable job,” Harden said. “From last year, bringing [Eric Gordon] and [Ryan Anderson] over. Then obviously adding [Chris Paul] and [PJ Tucker] and [Luc Mbah a Moute] and then you get [Gerald Green] and Joe Johnson.
“This is probably the best team I’ve ever been a part of, from top to bottom. The chemistry that we have, included with the coaching staff — I mean, we’re having a lot of fun.”