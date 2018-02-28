James Harden: ‘This is the Year. For Sure’

James Harden believes “this is the year” for the Houston Rockets.

Harden says the 2017-18 Rockets, currently holding the NBA’s top record and winners of 13 in a row, are “probably the best team” he’s been a part of.

James Harden on this season's Rockets: 'This is the year': https://t.co/gL6OZSYJim — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) February 28, 2018

The leading MVP candidate is thrilled with the Rockets’ play this season.

Per ESPN: