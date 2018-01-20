James Johnson scored five points in seven seconds late in Miami’s game against Charlotte on Saturday, helping the Heat to a wild comeback win, 106-105.

Charlotte led Miami 105-100 as time wound down. The Heat had the ball with under 40 seconds left, and Johnson cut to the basket for an emphatic dunk to make it 105-102. Now with 32 seconds left, Miami’s best shot would be to force a turnover in the backcourt.

The Heat got that, seemingly immediately, when Josh Richardson ripped the ball away from Nicolas Batum and found Johnson for a three.

Watch the whole thing unfold here:

James Johnson scores 5 PTS in less than 7 seconds to help propel the @MiamiHEAT to the win!#HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/mODzYbSIV6 — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2018

After a Kemba Walker miss on the other end, Kelly Olynyk ran raced down the court with a chance to win it. Though he lost the ball with under a second left, a foul was called on Dwight Howard. Olynyk made one out of two free throws to win the game.