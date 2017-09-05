Kevin Durant recently said that if he could join any historical NBA team, it’d be the Showtime Lakers of the 1980s, and that he’d simply replace James Worthy in the starting lineup.

Big Game James was not impressed by KD’s suggestion.

Worthy and Durant, of course, had gotten into a bit of war of words earlier this year.

Per TMZ:

We got Big Game James at LAX … and asked him what he thought of KD’s recent comments on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” — where Durant said he’d take Worthy’s starting spot next to Magic Johnson and co. if he could play for any historical team. “I think that’s ludicrous,” the Hall of Famer told TMZ Sports. “I don’t know how he came to that conclusion, but I disagree.”

