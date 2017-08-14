James Worthy says the Lakers haven’t had a talent like Lonzo Ball since Magic Johnson came to L.A. in 1979.

“I really like (Ball) as a player,” Worthy told TMZ. “He’s extremely unselfish, he’s a team player. He enhances everybody on the court. We haven’t had someone with that type of talent, really, since Magic came — who has those type of capabilities.”

Johnson, the Lakers’ new president of basketball ops, picked Lonzo with the second overall pick in this summer’s NBA draft and dubbed him “the new face” of the franchise.