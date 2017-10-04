Expectations for Devin Booker in Phoenix are sky-high.

Suns head coach, Earl Watson, thinks he can eventually become an MVP candidate (and perhaps the greatest player in franchise history), and teammate Jared Dudley sees a bit of Kobe Bryant in Booker’s approach to the game.

Here's the Devin Booker story I've been working on. Hope you enjoy it: https://t.co/3vfIlqcBLV — scott bordow (@sbordow) October 2, 2017

The 20-year-old star doesn’t shy away from the hype, and continues to put in the work.

Per the AZ Republic: