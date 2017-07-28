The Golden State Warriors and free agent center JaVale McGee have reportedly come to terms on a one-year pact.
ESPN Sources: JaVale McGee reaches an agreement on a one-year deal to return to the Golden State Warriors. https://t.co/VRqBWQURAh
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 27, 2017
The deal is for the veteran’s minimum, bringing the reignining NBA champs’ roster to 15 guaranteed contracts.
Per ESPN:
The Warriors invited McGee to training camp last summer, and he made the 15-man roster as a veteran rim protector.
The 7-footer ended up appearing in 77 games, averaging 6.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and close to 1.0 blocks per game.
Prior to Golden State, the 29-year-old McGee enjoyed stints in Washington, Denver, Philadelphia and Dallas. He holds career averages of 7.8 points 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus