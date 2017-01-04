JaVale McGee proudly unveilved an, um, imaginative new haircut Tuesday and it drew Shaquille O’Neal’s attention.
McGee fired back at his longtime tormentor by basically calling him a coon.
Um excuse me MR MCGEE what is this @shaqtin #gaveyou3chances #tryingtogiveyouapass pic.twitter.com/jvL4DwhFOl
— SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 3, 2017
It all makes sense @SHAQ pic.twitter.com/Fsbqx80R5J
— Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) January 4, 2017
I'm just playing @JaValeMcGee34 keep your pants on dude https://t.co/W4l6mLTzBv
— SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 4, 2017
This isn’t the first public confrontation between the two big fellas.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus