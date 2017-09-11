During the Eastern Conference finals, Celtics forward Jaylen Brown reportedly wrote and produced a rap to prepare for his matchup with LeBron James.

Brown, who’s no stranger to making beats, created a three-minute, 31-second rap called “Building Blocks,” which he listened to several times before games.

Here’s some of the lyrics, via SportTechie:

Game day and it’s time to focus in.

Is you ready, I can feel you breathing heavy, keep it steady.

I just gotta pretend that I got it all together when I don’t.

Probably wanna throw up but I won’t … just breathe. Breathe in, breathe out, listen to my voice breathe in, breathe out.

(Expletive) you ain’t got a choice, breathe in, breathe out.

I can feel my hands sweaty, I can feel my legs heavy.

