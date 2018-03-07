Jeff Hornacek Expects to Keep His Job

Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek doesn’t anticipate losing his job anytime soon.

Hornacek has a year remaining on his current deal, and says he expects to be back in New York next season.

Hornacek on this season: "We got off to a good start with those guys. Then with injuries, were we deep enough with the top guys to overcome that? Obviously we weren’t able to. But that doesn’t mean that we haven’t improved."https://t.co/gKjh0PBN5K — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) March 7, 2018

New York has lost five in a row and 13 of their last 14 games.

