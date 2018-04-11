Jeff Hornacek: Knicks Close to Being a Playoff Team

Despite an ugly 28-53 mark, Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek doesn’t think New York is that far away from being a playoff squad.

Jeff Hornacek believes the Knicks are close to becoming a playoff team: "We’re not that far away." https://t.co/9Y9LmtPFoZ — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) April 10, 2018

Hornacek, whose future with the team is uncertain, blames injuries for the Knicks’ disappointing record this year.

Kristaps Porzingis suffered a season-ending torn ACL in February, and Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 20 games with a stress fracture in his lower left leg.

Per Newsday: