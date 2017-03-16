Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek stuck up for the maligned Triangle Offense, arguing that despite it’s League-wide unpopularity, it may very well help draw free agents to New York this summer.

Hornacek says that not every star necesarily wants to play in a pace-and-space offensive attack.

Jeff Hornacek sees the triangle as a potential selling point in free agency, says Phil isn't stepping on his toes — https://t.co/8aks1gObFT — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 15, 2017

Hornacek insists that team president Phil Jackson isn’t meddling (the Zen Master recently held a workout with Knicks guards about the Triangle.)

Per ESPN:

“There might be players that think [the triangle offense is a deterrent], but there are also probably players out there that say ‘Oh man, I’d like to run something like that,'” Hornacek said Wednesday. “There are guys that may not necessarily like to run around and in [screen] staggers and all that stuff. It’s still an offense where guys, if they’re knowledgeable about the game, should like.” After de-emphasizing the triangle earlier in the season, Hornacek and the Knicks have run it more often since the All-Star break. It hasn’t translated to on-court success. The Knicks are 4-7 since the All-Star break, and Hornacek has conceded that the Knicks are likely to finish out of the playoffs for the fourth straight season. “No. We talk about stuff all the time,” Hornacek said of Jackson. “So when he comes out and demonstrates for the guys, he’s so used to being out on the court it’s probably fun for him to do. And the guys get another look at it from a guy who has run it for years and years, so it’s good.”

