The Pacers fell down a 3-0 hole Thursday night, having blown a 25-point halftime lead to the Cavs in Game 3, but Jeff Teague guarantees that Cleveland won’t be sweeping Indiana.
Teague says the Pacers are now “playing for pride.”
The Pacers had their best half in franchise history. Then they had their greatest collapse in franchise history. https://t.co/XTaz05eCo6
— Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) April 21, 2017
LeBron James and the defending champs are in firm control of the first-round series, and just pulled off the third-largest comeback in NBA playoff history.
Per the Indy Star:
[Paul] George was unable to lift the Pacers out of their funk despite a masterful performance that usually ensures a victory: 36 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists. In perhaps the most gut-wrenching postseason loss of his career, George walked off the court at Bankers Life Fieldhouse with his head bowed in disappointment.
“Here we are up (25) to start the second half and a chance to put our foot on their throat and we came out relaxed,” George said. “We didn’t pressure up on the ball and make anything tough. I thought they, again, had stretches where they were just walking into 3-pointers. You can’t do that.”
“We’re playing for pride now,” Jeff Teague said. “We’re all competitors in here and we all believe in one another. We ain’t getting swept.”
