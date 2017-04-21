The Pacers fell down a 3-0 hole Thursday night, having blown a 25-point halftime lead to the Cavs in Game 3, but Jeff Teague guarantees that Cleveland won’t be sweeping Indiana.

Teague says the Pacers are now “playing for pride.”

The Pacers had their best half in franchise history. Then they had their greatest collapse in franchise history. https://t.co/XTaz05eCo6 — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) April 21, 2017

LeBron James and the defending champs are in firm control of the first-round series, and just pulled off the third-largest comeback in NBA playoff history.

Per the Indy Star: