Former NBA head coach Jeff Van Gundy will reportedly be back on the bench for USA Basketball’s World Cup Qualifying team.
Van Gundy, 55, will lead a roster of D-League and overseas players.
This will be JVG’s first coaching gig since resigning from the Houston Rockets in 2007.
Per Yahoo:
A formal announcement is expected this week, sources said.
Van Gundy has talked with several NBA teams about returning as a head coach in recent years, remaining immersed throughout his TV career in continuing to polish his coaching craft.
Gregg Popovich, who’s replacing Mike Krzyzewski as the national coach, will take over coaching the senior national team in the 2019 World Cup in China.
Van Gundy has no international coaching experience, but USA Basketball is counting on his high basketball acumen to make the necessary adjustments and shortcut the learning curve. His assistant coaching staff will include longtime international and minor-league coach, Mo McHone, sources said.
