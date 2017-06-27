Former NBA head coach Jeff Van Gundy will reportedly be back on the bench for USA Basketball’s World Cup Qualifying team.

Van Gundy, 55, will lead a roster of D-League and overseas players.

This will be JVG’s first coaching gig since resigning from the Houston Rockets in 2007.

