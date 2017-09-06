Jeff Van Gundy expects the Warriors to remain atop the NBA mountaintop “forever.”

JVG says the 2017-18 campaign “is a wrap” and that we should already be looking forward to 2019.

▶️ "The @warriors are going to win forever" – Jeff Van Gundy on The Starting Lineup with @FisolaNYDN & @Scalabrine pic.twitter.com/y4Y2KAFhQE

Prior to the start of the 2017 NBA Playoffs, Van Gundy accurately predicted that Golden State would not be challenged en route to the title.

Per CSN Bay Area (via SiriusXM NBA Radio):

Do you think Cleveland will move that [2018 first-round pick the Cavs acquired from the Celtics] and go for the championship or kind of play the long game?

“I think they’ll end up playing the long game,” Van Gundy started. “With the way the Warriors are, unless you’re trading that pick for — give me a name — Paul George, you’re still not better than the Warriors.

“The Warriors are gonna win forever (laughter) … this season is over. We’re gonna play it out, and the Warriors are gonna win. And then the next year it’s gonna be the same thing.”

Golden State is the overwhelming favorite to capture the title in 2018, and Steve Kerr has said several times that his team will be even better next season.

“The Bulls actually had challengers during their run of greatness — series going to the end, they had to summon everything they had,” Van Gundy explained. “The Warriors — this is over. 2018 is a wrap. Let’s start talking about 2019. […] Who’s beating them four out of seven times? Just wake me up when something changes with their roster, because it’s over.”