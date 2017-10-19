Nets guard Jeremy Lin will miss the rest of the 2017-18 season after rupturing his right patellar tendon in Brooklyn’s opening-night loss to the Pacers.

Lin came down awkwardly on his knee during the fourth quarter on Wednesday.

Brooklyn announced Lin’s season-ending injury on Thursday morning. Per team press release:

Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin has been diagnosed with a ruptured patella tendon of the right knee. […] Lin is expected to miss the entire 2017-18 season. Further updates will be made available at a later time.

RELATED:

Report: ‘Tremendous Concern’ Over Jeremy Lin Knee Injury