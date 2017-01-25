The Year of the Rooster begins on Saturday, January 28. To help celebrate, Jeremy Lin dropped by the NBA Store in the heart of New York City yesterday evening. He chopped it up with fans, signed some autographs, took some pictures and watched Chinese Lion Dancers do their thing in the middle of the store.

Lin’s parents are from Taiwan, but he’s always repping for all of our brothers and sisters to the East. He appeared in the NBA’s latest Chinese New Year commercial, alongside Stephen Curry.

S/o to this fan with the awesome braids and all the other fans who started waiting since 10am in the rain!! You guys are seriously the best! pic.twitter.com/7ptj2OAWuc — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) January 25, 2017

Photos courtesy of NBA