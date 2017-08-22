Former Warriors exec Jerry West is convinced that “everyone’s playing for second place right now” to the NBA champs.

Sample JW: "Everyone talks about, well, this team is loading up to beat the Warriors. Well, everyone’s playing for second place right now." — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) August 21, 2017

West, 79, joined the LA Clippers’ front-office shortly after the Dubs won their second title this summer.

The Logo says he did not want to leave Golden State.

Per CSN Bay Area (via The Athletic):