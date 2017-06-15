Jerry West is heading back to Los Angeles, reportedly to take a job in the Clippers’ front-office.
The Logo had been a special consultant for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors for the past six years.
BREAKING: Jerry West is leaving the Warriors to join the Clippers, per @McCallum12 https://t.co/E0y6cNje56
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 15, 2017
West, 79, is expected to have a similar role with the Clippers to the one he had with the Dubs.
Per SI:
Known as the architect of two Laker championship teams as a general manager (Showtime in the decade of the 80s and the Kobe-Shaq threepeaters at the beginning of the century), West was not in a decision-making capacity with the Warriors.
But he was a respected voice on personnel matters as Golden State turned from a laughingstock to a model franchise.
