Jerry West is heading back to Los Angeles, reportedly to take a job in the Clippers’ front-office.

The Logo had been a special consultant for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors for the past six years.

BREAKING: Jerry West is leaving the Warriors to join the Clippers, per @McCallum12 https://t.co/E0y6cNje56 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 15, 2017

West, 79, is expected to have a similar role with the Clippers to the one he had with the Dubs.

