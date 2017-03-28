The messy legal battle between Jeanie and Jim Buss, for all intents and purposes, appears to be over.

Jim has been removed as a trustee of the Lakers, giving Jeanie complete control.

Adam Silver on the resolution of the Lakers situation today: “We are pleased that this matter has been resolved. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) March 27, 2017

Adam Silver: "Jeanie is as knowledgeable and experienced as any owner in sports and the Lakers are in great hands.” — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) March 27, 2017

Los Angeles Superior Court agreed to place Janie Buss in her older brother’s position.

Per ESPN:

The court agreed that the three trustees are obligated to do everything in their power to ensure Jeanie Buss remains both the Lakers controlling owner and head of the Lakers board of directors for life. “It’s great that we were able to work this out so fast. We’ve resolved everything clearly and cleanly and now we can get back to work,” Jeanie Buss told ESPN. “Laker fans deserve success — and now we can focus again on bringing it to them. “I’m also very happy that my sister Janie is becoming a trustee of my family’s Trust. I love her, I trust her and I’m excited to work alongside her.”

