Jimmy Butler ‘This Close’ to Playing Again

Jimmy Butler fully participated in Tuesday’s practice, and told reporters that he is “this close” to suiting up again for the Timberwolves.

Butler has vowed to return from a torn meniscus prior to the start of the postseason.

The 28-year-old wants Minnesota, which has gone 8-8 since he hurt his right knee, to get tougher as they inch towards the playoffs.

.@JimmyButler was a full participant in practice on Tuesday, and is inching towards a return. "I love confrontation. I like hard fouls, so what? Just don’t hurt anybody… No layups. Zero." You can tell why the @Timberwolves have missed him. Read: https://t.co/XR1WXNugs0 pic.twitter.com/88XB0651KQ — Julian Andrews (@julian_andrews_) April 3, 2018

Per the AP: