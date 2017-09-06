Jimmy Butler is thrilled to be starting over in Minnesota, and ready to put Chicago in the rear-view mirror.

Jimmy Butler opens up about his transition from rookie to NBA star.

The 27-year-old NBA All-Star concedes that he can be a tough person to work with, especially when things aren’t going well, as was the case with the Bulls prior to getting traded this summer.

Butler says he simply expects to everyone else to work as hard as he does.

Per VICE: