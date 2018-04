He’s back.

Timberwolves All-Star Jimmy Butler returned to action on Friday night, dropping 18 points and 4 steals in a crucial 113-96 win over the Lakers at Staples Center. Peep the highlights above.

Butler had been out since February with a torn meniscus. Minnesota currently holds the No. 8 seed in the West, but the Denver Nuggets are just half a game behind.

