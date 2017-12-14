Jimmy Butler isn’t buying into the growing (if familiar) narrative that head coach Tom Thibodeau is running his stars into the ground.

The Minnesota Timberwolves “need to get in better shape if we’re tired,” suggests Butler.

Butler: "I think we need to get in better shape if we’re tired. Do whatever it takes for this team, this organization to win. If you’re tired, run some extra laps after practice.” — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) December 13, 2017

Karl-Anthony Towns logged 48 minutes and Butler was on the court for 45 minutes in Tuesday night’s 118-112 overtime loss to the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves.

