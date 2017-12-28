The Minnesota Timberwolves rode Jimmy Butler‘s 39 points Wednesday night, hanging on for a 128-125 overtime win against the visiting Denver Nuggets.
Butler scored 12 of his team’s 14 points in the extra session, and had plenty to say about it.
You can go ahead and read Jimmy Butler’s lips (via @World_Wide_Wob) pic.twitter.com/wbqIuXu4rg
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 28, 2017
Minny has won five in a row.
Per the Star Tribune:
“I’ve been saying this all year,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said after it was over. “I’m hoping everyone is recognizing how special he is. He’s changed everything for us. Big play after big play, guards everyone. Hustle plays. Tough rebounds. Everything.”
Butler had 39 points, with 12 coming in the 5-minute overtime, seven of them from the line. He also got two huge overtime rebounds and the game-winning assist.
“Thibs, all the coaches, my teammates, they told me to keep going,” Butler said. “I was really, really locked in. That’s the scary part about it.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus