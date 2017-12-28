The Minnesota Timberwolves rode Jimmy Butler‘s 39 points Wednesday night, hanging on for a 128-125 overtime win against the visiting Denver Nuggets.

Butler scored 12 of his team’s 14 points in the extra session, and had plenty to say about it.

You can go ahead and read Jimmy Butler’s lips (via @World_Wide_Wob) pic.twitter.com/wbqIuXu4rg — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 28, 2017

Minny has won five in a row.

