Jimmy Butler hopes the Bulls don’t trade him away.

There have been rumors that Chicago may get rid of its All-Star shooting guard, but he’s not losing sleep over it.

Butler, 27, is averaging 24.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.8 steals through 51 games.

Per CSN Chicago:

“What’s Thursday? Oh, trade deadline,” Butler said. “I don’t know. I don’t know. Am I anxious? Come on, man. I don’t worry about it. It don’t bother or scare me none.”

 

“Hopefully I’m not going to get traded but I don’t know. I don’t control that. Control what I can control, like going on vacation.”

 

“Not for me,” said Butler of the potential stress. “Not saying I’m untradeable but I don’t think about that. If I’m not in a Bulls uniform, I’ll give you a hug and say goodbye to you.”