Jimmy Butler hopes the Bulls don’t trade him away.
There have been rumors that Chicago may get rid of its All-Star shooting guard, but he’s not losing sleep over it.
Jimmy Butler: "Hopefully I'm not going to get traded" — https://t.co/HYvGKmb7v4
(@vgoodwill) #BullsTalk pic.twitter.com/HAsVIoCB1Z
— CSN Chicago (@CSNChicago) February 20, 2017
Butler, 27, is averaging 24.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.8 steals through 51 games.
Per CSN Chicago:
“What’s Thursday? Oh, trade deadline,” Butler said. “I don’t know. I don’t know. Am I anxious? Come on, man. I don’t worry about it. It don’t bother or scare me none.”
“Hopefully I’m not going to get traded but I don’t know. I don’t control that. Control what I can control, like going on vacation.”
“Not for me,” said Butler of the potential stress. “Not saying I’m untradeable but I don’t think about that. If I’m not in a Bulls uniform, I’ll give you a hug and say goodbye to you.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus