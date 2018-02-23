Jimmy Butler Says He Would Play Lou Williams For $100K

Lou Williams called out Jimmy Butler for sitting out the All-Star Game earlier this week, and Butler fired back Friday with a response.
According to ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth, he’s willing to play Williams 1-on-1 for $100,000 — the same amount Team LeBron earned for winning the game. Hubbarth explains:
Jimmy Butler told @CassidyHubbarth that he’ll play Lou Williams 1-on-1 for 100k if he’s so mad he sat out the All-Star Game… 🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/rvggwwUxLx
— Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) February 24, 2018
It all begs the question…if the two were to meet 1-on-1, who would win?
Jimmy Butler told @espn he would play Lou Williams for $100K… Who you got? pic.twitter.com/Z1iaS27CkE
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 24, 2018