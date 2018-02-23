Jimmy Butler Says He Would Play Lou Williams For $100K

by February 23, 2018
1,155

Lou Williams called out Jimmy Butler for sitting out the All-Star Game earlier this week, and Butler fired back Friday with a response.

According to ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth, he’s willing to play Williams 1-on-1 for $100,000 — the same amount Team LeBron earned for winning the game. Hubbarth explains:

It all begs the question…if the two were to meet 1-on-1, who would win?

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Post Up: 45 AD

56 mins ago
107
NBA

Post Up: Dame Lillard Scores 50, Zach LaVine and Jimmy Butler Duel

2 weeks ago
1,716
NBA

Post Up: King’s Court

2 weeks ago
1,153
NBA

Report: Lou Williams Signs Three-Year, $24 Million Extension With Clippers

2 weeks ago
1,129
NBA

Report: Clippers, Lou Williams Nearing Extension

2 weeks ago
575
NBA

Report: Lakers Shifting Focus To 2019 Free-Agent Class

3 weeks ago
3,012

TRENDING