Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler stars in country singer Luke Bryan’s latest video, “Light It Up.”

Butler plays a distraught basketball player who hasn’t heard from his girlfriend. He can’t sleep, so he finds himself driving around Nashville, TN, and ends up shooting shots to blow off steam.

Watch until the end to see how things turn out:

RELATED:

Kobe Bryant Secretly Wrote 2009 Commercial Starring Dwight Howard