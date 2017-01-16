Midway through the fourth quarter Sunday night, a Memphis Grizzlies started giving it to a struggling Jimmy Butler.

It was a bad idea: the All-Star guard scored nine of his 16 points in the final stanza, and led the short-handed Chicago Bulls to an unlikely 108-104 road victory.



Jimmy Butler came up huge in the clutch as the Bulls beat the Grizzlies, 108-104. https://t.co/TBBAtIouhc — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 16, 2017

Doug McDermott scored a career-best 31 points, as Dwyane Wade (rest) and Niko Mirotic (illness) sat out.

Per ESPN:

