Jimmy Butler: ‘I Plan On’ Being Back Before Playoffs

by March 18, 2018
1,470
Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler tore the meniscus in his right knee on February 23, had surgery on February 25 and has missed the Timberwolves’ last eight games.

Butler spoke to the media today before his squad matched up against New Orleans, saying he plans on playing before the playoffs:

“Oh yeah, oh yeah, I plan on doing it,” Butler said. “I can’t give you the exact date, but I want to come back and I want to help. I want to play.”

Butler was selected as an All-Star for this year’s game. He’s putting up 22 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists this season for the sixth-place Timberwolves.

h/t Timberwolves

You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Jimmy Butler Suffers Meniscus Tear In Right Knee

3 weeks ago
2,872
NBA

Post Up: 45 AD

3 weeks ago
934
NBA

Jimmy Butler Says He Would Play Lou Williams For $100K

3 weeks ago
2,625
NBA

Post Up: Dame Lillard Scores 50, Zach LaVine and Jimmy Butler Duel

1 month ago
1,780
NBA

Post Up: King’s Court

1 month ago
1,192
NBA

Report: Lakers Shifting Focus To 2019 Free-Agent Class

1 month ago
3,142

TRENDING


Most Recent
Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas on Returning to Celtics: ‘Anything Can Happen’

8 mins ago
83
UMBC Retrievers

UMBC Retrievers Lose in Round of 32

41 mins ago
92
Nevada Wolfpack

Nevada Wolf Pack Completes Huge Comeback Win Against Cincinnati Bearcats

2 hours ago
121
Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler: ‘I Plan On’ Being Back Before Playoffs

4 hours ago
1,470
Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook Gets Fifth Straight Triple-Double

5 hours ago
712