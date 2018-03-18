Jimmy Butler: ‘I Plan On’ Being Back Before Playoffs

Jimmy Butler tore the meniscus in his right knee on February 23, had surgery on February 25 and has missed the Timberwolves’ last eight games.

Butler spoke to the media today before his squad matched up against New Orleans, saying he plans on playing before the playoffs:

“Oh yeah, oh yeah, I plan on doing it,” Butler said. “I can’t give you the exact date, but I want to come back and I want to help. I want to play.”

Butler was selected as an All-Star for this year’s game. He’s putting up 22 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists this season for the sixth-place Timberwolves.

