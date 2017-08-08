Jimmy Butler loved his six years in Chicago, and showed his appreciation for his former co-workers by taking 35 Bulls staffers out for a fancy dinner this past Sunday.
Butler was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in June.
The 27-year-old NBA All-Star was back in the Windy City for Dwyane Wade’s youth basketball camp.
Per the Chicago Tribune:
Throughout a year of trade rumors, Jimmy Butler remained consistent: He wanted to remain a Chicago Bull.
Butler treated behind-the-scenes staffers like salespeople and media relations officials and digital production staffers at Katana, the chic new River North sushi restaurant.
Butler wanted to “say goodbye and thank you,” according to someone familiar with his plans.
