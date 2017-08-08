Jimmy Butler loved his six years in Chicago, and showed his appreciation for his former co-workers by taking 35 Bulls staffers out for a fancy dinner this past Sunday.

Jimmy Butler treats Bulls' staffers to a thank-you dinner – Chicago Tribune https://t.co/XvxTDORmmV — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) August 7, 2017

Butler was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in June.

The 27-year-old NBA All-Star was back in the Windy City for Dwyane Wade’s youth basketball camp.

Per the Chicago Tribune: