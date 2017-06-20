Whether the Celtics can find the right package with the No. 3 pick or Cavs GM David Griffin can pull off one final big move, it’s looking more likely that Jimmy Butler will be in a new uniform next season.

According to CSN Chicago, the Bulls are “actively shopping” Butler in order to start their rebuild, with one NBA executive proclaiming, “It’s either Boston or Cleveland but he’s going.”

.@vgoodwill reports the Bulls are actively shopping Jimmy Butler: "It's either Boston or Cleveland but he's going" – https://t.co/G9k8VHLCCy pic.twitter.com/zNBVSsl32e — CSN Chicago (@CSNChicago) June 20, 2017

Multiple sources tell CSNChicago.com the Bulls are doing more than listening: they’re shopping Butler to many teams. It appears the Bulls have made the decision to try to jumpstart their rebuilding process and see what the best offer is for Butler as opposed to just gauging his value. […] As one league executive texted last night, “It’s either Boston or Cleveland but he’s going.”

RELATED:

Report: Cavaliers Targeting Jimmy Butler in Multi-Team Trade