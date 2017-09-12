Russell Westbrook was Jimmy Fallon’s guest on “The Tonight Show” Monday, but came up short in an “NBA Jam” duel with the host.

Russ appeared on the show to promote his new book, an opportunity Fallon used to gently mock the reigning MVP for his taste in clothing.

Fallon suggested a few came up with an interesting nickname suggestions for Westbrook and new OKC Thunder teammate Paul George.

Per The Oklahoman: