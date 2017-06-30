With his foot halfway out the door in Los Angeles, unrestricted free agent JJ Redick is reportedly interested in joining the Houston Rockets.
Redick is said to be looking for a multi-year deal worth $16-18 million per season, which take some maneuvering for the Rockets to clear.
From Brad Turner of the L.A. Times:
JJ Redick interested in joining Rockets if finances can work, per source. He still looking at 76ers, Nets for between $16-$18 million a year
— Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 30, 2017
