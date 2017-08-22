Knicks center Joakim Noah said he lost confidence in himself last season but is determined to bounce back in 2017-18.

Noah, 32, was a major disappointment last season for the Knicks, who signed him to a four-year, $72 million contract.

Noah appeared in only 46 games before undergoing knee surgery, and was later hit with a 20-game suspension for violating the League’s anti-drug program. From the NY Post:

On several occasions, Noah mentioned a confidence loss last season. […] He admitted he faced “high expectations” because he signed “a really big deal.” “I went through a lot of adversity,’’ Noah said. “You go through injuries. I lost my confidence this year. It’s about bouncing back and showing who I am through these tough times. It can really show what you’re made of.”

