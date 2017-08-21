Joakim Noah says last season sucked, but promises to bounce back from a calamitous first year in New York.

Noah, 32, refuses to blame former team president Phil Jackson for his and the Knicks’ troubles in 2016-17.

Jackson inked the big fella—whose season was mmarred by injuries and a drug suspension—to a controversial four-year, $72 million deal last summer.

Per the NY Post (via The Truth Barrel podcast):