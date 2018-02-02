Joakim Noah To Remain Away From Knicks Indefinitely

by Ryne Nelson February 02, 2018

joakim noah knicks

Exiled Knicks center Joakim Noah will not return to the team until further notice, the team announced.

According to ESPN’s Ian Begley, Noah and the Knicks have mutually agreed that Noah will stay away from the team until a solution is reached.

RELATED:
Report: Knicks ‘May Be Open’ To Giving Up First-Round Pick To Offload Noah

 
  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Knicks ‘May Be Open’ To Giving Up First-Round Pick To Offload Noah

1 day ago
NBA

Porzingis On Recruiting Other All-Stars: ‘I’ll Get To Know Them A Little Better’

1 day ago
NBA

Report: Joakim Noah Won’t Be Required To Return To Knicks Before Deadline

1 day ago
NBA

Jabari Parker to Make Season-Debut Friday

3 days ago
joakim noah knicks buyout
NBA

Report: No Buyout Talks Between Joakim Noah, Knicks

4 days ago
NBA

Kristaps Porzingis Prefers Knicks Chase Playoffs, Take That Approach At Deadline

4 days ago

TRENDING