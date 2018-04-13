Jodie Meeks Suspended 25 Games For Violating Anti-Drug Policy

The NBA has suspended Jodie Meeks for 25 games without pay after he tested positive for ipamorelin and GHRP-2.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Meeks’ attorney claims that the League took “premature action” in issuing the suspension.
Sources on ESPN: Wizards guard Jodie Meeks suspended 25 games for violating NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug program, ending his season. Tested positive for Ipamorelin and GHRP-2. Meeks’ attorney Ben Levine to ESPN: “It is regrettable that the NBA has prematurely taken action against Jodie.”
Meeks tested positive for banned compounds ipamorelin and growth-hormone-releasing peptide-2, sources said. […]
Meeks’ lawyer Ben Levine of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani said: “It is regrettable that the NBA has prematurely taken action against Jodie today. Accordingly, we will appeal the suspension and vigorously defend Jodie’s rights. Unfortunately, under the CBA, a player is guilty until proven innocent and while Jodie’s appeal is pending he will be forced to sit out the playoffs.”