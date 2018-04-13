Jodie Meeks Suspended 25 Games For Violating Anti-Drug Policy

by April 13, 2018
538
jodie meeks suspended 25 games

The NBA has suspended Jodie Meeks for 25 games without pay after he tested positive for ipamorelin and GHRP-2.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Meeks’ attorney claims that the League took “premature action” in issuing the suspension.

Meeks tested positive for banned compounds ipamorelin and growth-hormone-releasing peptide-2, sources said. […]

Meeks’ lawyer Ben Levine of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani said: “It is regrettable that the NBA has prematurely taken action against Jodie today. Accordingly, we will appeal the suspension and vigorously defend Jodie’s rights. Unfortunately, under the CBA, a player is guilty until proven innocent and while Jodie’s appeal is pending he will be forced to sit out the playoffs.”

 
You Might Also Like
ty lawson wizards
NBA

Ty Lawson Signs With Wizards For Playoffs

2 hours ago
222
NBA

Marcin Gortat Agrees the Wizards Are Playing Selfishly

4 days ago
1,552
NBA

Wizards Coach Scott Brooks: ‘We’re A Selfish Basketball Team Right Now’

6 days ago
736
NBA

John Wall Says He Doesn’t Get the Same Calls as LeBron James

1 week ago
1,865
NBA

John Wall Didn’t Believe Wizards Were Better Without Him

2 weeks ago
3,188
NBA

Post Up: John Wall Returns As Wizards Clinch Playoff Berth

2 weeks ago
1,205

TRENDING


Most Recent
kevin porter jr damian lillard

Kevin Porter Jr Impresses Damian Lillard at Nike Hoop Summit Scrimmage

25 mins ago
92
warriors reshuffle roster

Report: Warriors Could Reshuffle Roster If Team Falls Short in Playoffs

1 hour ago
2,818
ty lawson wizards

Ty Lawson Signs With Wizards For Playoffs

2 hours ago
222

Kobe Bryant’s Dream 1-on-1 Matchup: 1991 Michael Jordan

2 hours ago
529
stephen curry second round

Report: Stephen Curry Targeting Return in Second Round

3 hours ago
282