Joel Embiid watched pre-game footage of Andre Drummond, and he was not impressed, so he went out Monday night and dominated the Pistons’ big man.

Embiid hung 30 points and nine rebounds on Drummond in the Sixers’ 97-86 road win, making 11-of-15 shots in 28 minutes of action.

Rookie Ben Simmons recorded his first career triple-double.

