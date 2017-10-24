Joel Embiid watched pre-game footage of Andre Drummond, and he was not impressed, so he went out Monday night and dominated the Pistons’ big man.
Embiid hung 30 points and nine rebounds on Drummond in the Sixers’ 97-86 road win, making 11-of-15 shots in 28 minutes of action.
Rookie Ben Simmons recorded his first career triple-double.
Per Philly.com:
“Defensively, he doesn’t play any defense,” Embiid said of what he saw. “When we started the game, he was being aggressive and he was talking, too. … So what I was like [in my mind] ‘You want to do that? I’m going to kick your [butt] then. So that’s what I did.”
His domination was so obvious that one Pistons fan yelled “You [stink], Andre” after an Embiid basket.
“In my mind, I was like, ‘You want to switch up, because you are playing against me,’” he said of Drummond. ”‘You want to be all physical and talk [trash].’ So I was like, ‘you are going to get our [butt beat].’ I love that.”
