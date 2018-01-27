On Saturday, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid discussed the season-ending injury suffered by DeMarcus Cousins, saying he will pray for the Pelicans center and calling him “the best big man in the league offensively.”

Along with Cousins (25.2 points on 47 percent from the field and 35 percent from three), Embiid (23.6 points on 49 percent from the field) was voted a starter for the upcoming All-Star game in Los Angeles.

Come back stronger, DeMarcus!

RELATED
NBA Players React to DeMarcus Cousins’ Season-Ending Injury

 

 
  

You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Pelicans Will ‘Remain Active In Acquiring Talent’ Before Trade Deadline

6 hours ago
NBA

NBA Players React to DeMarcus Cousins’ Season-Ending Injury

7 hours ago
NBA

Post Up: Get Better, Boogie

17 hours ago
NBA

DeMarcus Cousins To Miss Rest Of Season With Torn Achilles, According To Report

17 hours ago
NBA

Post Up: Triple-Double Watch

3 days ago
NBA

Joel Embiid And Lonzo Ball Headline Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars Rosters

3 days ago