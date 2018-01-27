On Saturday, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid discussed the season-ending injury suffered by DeMarcus Cousins, saying he will pray for the Pelicans center and calling him “the best big man in the league offensively.”

Nothing but love for DeMarcus Cousins from Joel Embiid. Prayers up for Boogie. pic.twitter.com/HysaR0ip1S — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 27, 2018

Along with Cousins (25.2 points on 47 percent from the field and 35 percent from three), Embiid (23.6 points on 49 percent from the field) was voted a starter for the upcoming All-Star game in Los Angeles.

Come back stronger, DeMarcus!

