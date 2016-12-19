Joel Embiid scored 17 of his career-high 33 points in the third quarter of Sunday night’s 108-107 win for the Philadelphia Sixers over the visiting Brooklyn Nets.

The big fella says that his hard-nosed play was inspired by Allen Iverson, whom the Sixers honored Friday night.

Embiid added 10 rebounds and three blocks in 27 minutes of action.

