After dropping Game 2 at home, the 76ers headed to Miami in search of a crucial Game 3 victory, and they got a lift from Joel Embiid.

The now-masked Embiid, who missed the first two games of the series recovering from an orbital fracture, was cleared to play this afternoon. The result was a 23-point and seven-rebound performance as the Sixers won 128-108 to grab a 2-1 series lead.

The full highlights from his first career playoff game: