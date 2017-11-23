Joel Embiid says he’s the NBA’s top defensive player, “not to be cocky” or anything.

Confident. He's coming for the DPOY Award. pic.twitter.com/HkW4zkICry — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) November 23, 2017

Embiid’s massive block on a driving Damian Lillard punctuated the Sixers’ 101-81 win Wednesday night against the visiting Portland Trail Blazers.

The big fella lead Philly with a 28 points, 12 rebounds and two swats.

Per the AP: