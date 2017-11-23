Joel Embiid says he’s the NBA’s top defensive player, “not to be cocky” or anything.
Confident.
He's coming for the DPOY Award. pic.twitter.com/HkW4zkICry
— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) November 23, 2017
Embiid’s massive block on a driving Damian Lillard punctuated the Sixers’ 101-81 win Wednesday night against the visiting Portland Trail Blazers.
The big fella lead Philly with a 28 points, 12 rebounds and two swats.
Per the AP:
“It was just a regular block,” said Embiid, who finished with 28 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.
Embiid’s modest answer followed a bold claim.
“Not to be cocky, but I think I’m the best defensive player in the league right now,” he said. “I just want to keep on growing. I’m still getting better. My blocks are a little bit down, but I’m a better rebounder this year. … I’m doing a lot of things to help the team win, and the guys around me do a lot of things to help me, too. I just want to keep on growing defensively and be the best defensive player in the league. Hopefully, this year I can win Defensive Player of the Year.”
