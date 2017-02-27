The Philadelphia Sixers announced Monday that rookie center Joel Embiid is out indefinitely due to left knee swelling.

Medical update (1/2): •Embiid did not take part in shootaround after swelling in left knee. MRI today. Listed out indefinitely.

Embiid has missed 16 of the Sixers’ last 17 games.

The 22-year-old is also dealing with a minor meniscus tear.

Per the Philly Inquirer:

