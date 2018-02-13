Joel Embiid on Markelle Fultz: “I don’t feel like a lot of people … have had his back”

Joel Embiid has never been afraid to speak his mind, and most recently he spoke out about the circumstances surrounding No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz’s absence from the 76ers’ lineup. Fultz has only played four regular season games since being sidelined for what was initially a shoulder injury.

Joel Embiid addressed the Markelle Fultz situation at length with NBA TV after the game, discussed how close they are. Interesting tidbit: pic.twitter.com/JZnxELxWWU — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) February 13, 2018

There’s been much speculation on how Fultz, a 41.3 percent 3-point shooter in college, has seen his shot progress.