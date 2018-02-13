Joel Embiid on Markelle Fultz: “I don’t feel like a lot of people … have had his back”

Joel Embiid made note of the support, or lack thereof, that 19-year-old Markelle Fultz has received this season

by February 13, 2018

Joel Embiid has never been afraid to speak his mind, and most recently he spoke out about the circumstances surrounding No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz’s absence from the 76ers’ lineup. Fultz has only played four regular season games since being sidelined for what was initially a shoulder injury.

There’s been much speculation on how Fultz, a 41.3 percent 3-point shooter in college, has seen his shot progress.

 
