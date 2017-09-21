Joel Embiid isn’t cleared to play 5-on-5 yet, and the Philadelphia Sixers say their star center is on a “very hyper-conservative progression toward returning to basketball.”

Injured 76ers center Embiid not cleared for 5-on-5 drills https://t.co/kn69BehwI2 — Dan Gelston (@APgelston) September 20, 2017

It’s too early to determine how much playing time the big fella will see during training camp, which starts next week.

Embiid, 23, averaged 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds in just 31 games last season, and had season-ending surgery in March to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Per the AP: