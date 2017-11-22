Joel Embiid is a master at trolling the opposition, and he’s not concerned about any sort of blowback.

The 23-year-old says he can physically handle any sort of potential retaliation.

Embiid, in his own inimitable way, warned that rival players would be wise not to test him.

Per ESPN:

“I’m 7’2″ and I’m a big dude,” Embiid said. “So I don’t think you want to try me.”

 

“And I’m African too,” Embiid added.

