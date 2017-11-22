Joel Embiid is a master at trolling the opposition, and he’s not concerned about any sort of blowback.

The 23-year-old says he can physically handle any sort of potential retaliation.

Embiid, in his own inimitable way, warned that rival players would be wise not to test him.

Joel Embiid on if he's worried about retaliation for on-court trolling: "I'm 7'2" and I'm a big dude, so I don't think you want to try me. And I'm African too." (via #SC6) pic.twitter.com/NHbVAXx9zZ — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) November 22, 2017

Per ESPN:

“I’m 7’2″ and I’m a big dude,” Embiid said. “So I don’t think you want to try me.” “And I’m African too,” Embiid added.

