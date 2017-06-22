If Phil Jackson and the Knicks no longer want Kristaps Porzingis, Joel Embiid says the Sixers will be more than happy to take the young star off their hands.

Jackson is essentially considering a Kristaps trade because the 21-year-old blew off their exit meeting, the sort of triviality Embiid says Philadelphia doesn’t care about.

We don't care about Exit meetings in Philly… you're welcome to join — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 22, 2017

Jackson held a remarkable interview Wednesday night, during which he tried to explain why New York is mulling trade offers for Porzingis.

Per the NY Times: