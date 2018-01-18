Remember a few years ago when Joel Embiid took to social media to try and woo Rihanna?
A quick refresher:
Hey baby holla at me!! Dinner at giorgios at 930pm @rihanna????
— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 22, 2014
Family dinner with @rihanna #Johanna pic.twitter.com/egNk11vw6D
— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 25, 2014
Shortly after those tweets, Embiid said that a “famous” woman told him to come back when he was an All-Star. He never confirmed it was Rihanna, but that was left for us to assume.
Well, on Thursday, Embiid was officially named an All-Star. After the Sixers beat the Celtics, he was asked about a potential date with Rihanna. In true Embiid form, he gave a memorable answer:
“She denied me back then, so why go with her again? I might have to pass that and move on to the next one… Trust the Process.”@JoelEmbiid has a special message for @rihanna… 😳
🎙: @KristenLedlow #TNT pic.twitter.com/QHICx5jCCF
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 19, 2018
You heard that right. Embiid had the unique opportunity to deny Rihanna on national TV.
Trust the process, folks. This is where it can lead you.
