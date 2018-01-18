Remember a few years ago when Joel Embiid took to social media to try and woo Rihanna?

A quick refresher:

Shortly after those tweets, Embiid said that a “famous” woman told him to come back when he was an All-Star. He never confirmed it was Rihanna, but that was left for us to assume.

Well, on Thursday, Embiid was officially named an All-Star. After the Sixers beat the Celtics, he was asked about a potential date with Rihanna. In true Embiid form, he gave a memorable answer:

You heard that right. Embiid had the unique opportunity to deny Rihanna on national TV.

Trust the process, folks. This is where it can lead you.