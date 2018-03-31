Joel Embiid Watches Kansas And Tweets At Rihanna Post-Surgery

by March 31, 2018
1,137

Joel Embiid underwent surgery on Saturday that successfully repaired an orbital bone fracture around his left eye. While the Sixers are hopeful had can return in time for the playoffs, the first step to recovery is to simply rest, likely with the help of some painkillers.

He started by trying to watch Kansas and Villanova play in the Final Four, but KU fell behind early and that became a little too rough for the former Jayhawk.

So he moved on to, once again, trying to pursue Rihanna. Watch a likely delirious Embiid shoot his shot:

Your move, Rihanna.

You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: There’s Hope Joel Embiid Only Misses One Playoff Game

17 hours ago
659
NBA

Report: Joel Embiid Out At Least Two Games With Facial Contusion

2 days ago
532
trey burke
NBA

Post Up: Trey Burke Drops Buckets, Markelle Fultz Returns

5 days ago
3,735
NBA

Joel Embiid Fires Back at Media Critic After Sixers’ 40th Win

1 week ago
2,301
NBA

Joel Embiid: Hassan Whiteside ‘Hits Pretty Soft’

3 weeks ago
1,643
NBA

Brett Brown: Joel Embiid Should Shoot More Threes

4 weeks ago
874

TRENDING


Most Recent

Post Up: John Wall Returns As Wizards Clinch Playoff Berth

2 hours ago
205

Patrick McCaw Leaves Game On Stretcher After Hard Fall

3 hours ago
1,449

Joel Embiid Watches Kansas And Tweets At Rihanna Post-Surgery

4 hours ago
1,137

Report: Brandon Jennings Signing Deal With Bucks For Rest Of Season

11 hours ago
460
Klay Thompson

Report: Klay Thompson To Return On Saturday Against Sacramento

12 hours ago
162